|
|
Moreno, Steve A. Age 63, late of Hegewisch, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Jamie Mitchell-Moreno; loving father of Randi (Michael, Jr.) Croon and the late Ashley Moreno; caring brother of Christine (Albert) Tully, Rosita Veronica (Abel) Arroyo, Rosendo "Chendo" (Gloria) Moreno, the late Mario Moreno, Kathy (Bob) Moreno, the late Marcos (Tracy) Moreno and the late Carmen Sue Moreno; dear uncle and cousin of many. Preceded in death by parents, Rosendo "Chendo" Moreno and Mary K. Gonzales. Steve was a retired employee for the City of Chicago Streets and Sanitation Department of Forestry. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. Interment Private. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2019