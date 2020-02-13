|
Misialek, Stephen D. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Hagen); loving father of Cindy (Donald) Nyblon, and Steve Misialek; devoted grandfather of Mark (Antoinette) Luke, Justin Misialek, Chad (Julia) Uziel and Jenna Misialek; cherished great-grandfather of Kayla, Victoria, Vanessa and Sophia; fond brother of Barbara (the late Bill) Hayden and the late LaVerne (Russell) Tulacz and Frances Schultz; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459. Interment Private. Funeral info (708) 636- 2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 13, 2020