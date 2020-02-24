Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Weil, Stephen Jay Stephen Jay Weil, 72. Husband of the late Ellen nee Saltz. Father of Naomi (Mark) Saunderson. Grandfather of Charlotte and Ellie. Brother of Elika (Dr. James) Shapiro. Uncle of Sarah, Matthew (Chanel) and Rachel. Nephew of Claude Weil. Service Tuesday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
