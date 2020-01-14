Home

Services
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:15 AM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Stephen Felau Obituary
Felau, Stephen W. Resident of Elmhurst for 32 years, passed away January 11, at the age of 83. Stephen is the beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee O'Connor) Felau; dear brother of Anthony (Victoria) Felau, Ronald Felau, Richard (Patricia) Felau, the late Margaret (Frank) Woznica, the late Elaine (Joseph) Temini, and the late Leonard Felau. Visitation Wednesday, January 15, from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York Street, Elmhurst. Prayers 9:15 a.m. Thursday, January 16, at the funeral home proceeding to Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church for 10 a.m. mass. Burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (msfocus.org) are appreciated. For info and condolences, visit www.PedersenRyberg.com or call 630-834-1133.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -