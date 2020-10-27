Vasquez , Stephen A.
Stephen A. Vasquez, 71, died October 24, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living Residence, Bloomingdale, IL. He was born July 25, 1949 in Chicago, the son of the late Fernando and late Laura (Santisteven). He served in the U.S. Air Force (1968-1972) during the VietNam war and in the U. S. Air Force Reserves (1974-1978) He is survived by his son Michael A (Jaclyn), daughter Katrina, Daughter Felicia, son Michael S (Laura), three grandsons, Anthony, Joseph and Oliver, sisters Sharon and Stella, and nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 29 th 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapel 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Masks, social distancing and state guidelines will be maintained. Due to church restrictions, church services at St. Walters in Roselle, IL on Friday, October 30 will be restricted to immediate family. Followed by graveside services at St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com
or 630-889-1700.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com