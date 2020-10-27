1/
Stephen A. Vasquez
1949 - 2020
Vasquez , Stephen A.

Stephen A. Vasquez, 71, died October 24, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living Residence, Bloomingdale, IL. He was born July 25, 1949 in Chicago, the son of the late Fernando and late Laura (Santisteven). He served in the U.S. Air Force (1968-1972) during the VietNam war and in the U. S. Air Force Reserves (1974-1978) He is survived by his son Michael A (Jaclyn), daughter Katrina, Daughter Felicia, son Michael S (Laura), three grandsons, Anthony, Joseph and Oliver, sisters Sharon and Stella, and nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 29 th 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapel 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Masks, social distancing and state guidelines will be maintained. Due to church restrictions, church services at St. Walters in Roselle, IL on Friday, October 30 will be restricted to immediate family. Followed by graveside services at St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com or 630-889-1700.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Natalia Nicholls
You are ALL in our Prayers during this difficult time. I wish I could be there!
Love, Suzie
Suzie Vasquez
Family
Suzanne Vasquez
