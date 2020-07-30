Kamberos , Stephen A. Stephen A. Kamberos, 50, beloved husband of Christine M. Kamberos (nee Semlow), passed away suddenly. Devoted father of Gus, Lou, and Ato. Loving brother of Peter, Gayle, and Georgianne (Kegan Simons), and proud uncle of Eliana. Preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Elaine (nee Stathos). Survived in death by numerous aunts, and cousins. Born in Chicago, Steve was proud to call Oak Forest his home town, where he met his partner in life, and they returned to the Beverly neighborhood of Chicago to start their family. He was a proud graduate of Devry, where he mastered his skills in programming. He went on to form his own company, Voter Solutions, and could name many notable politicians as his clients. His passions outside of work included playing the bass guitar, taking care of numerous animals, tinkering with electronics, and of course following his favorite band, the Grateful Dead. Nothing made him prouder than being a family man, and he encouraged his "My Three Sons," in everything they did, with Christine by his side. He was a life-long member of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, and the generosity and compassion of the "extended family" there was of constant support. He will truly be missed by all, but his spirit will live on forever. Visitation Friday, July 31, at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, until time of service, 10301 S. Kolmar Ave. Internment at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to help Christine and the boys through GoFundMe please visit www.blakelambfuneralhomeoaklawn.com
In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Blake-Lamb Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times.