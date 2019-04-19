|
Wozny, Stephanie (nee Smielewski) Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Edmund "Pinky"; devoted mother of Greg (Sherry) and Brian; loving grandmother of Alex, Lexi, Aiden, and Mia; dear sister of Lorraine (the late Edward) Slomski, Eleanor (the late Anthony) Cholewinski, Donald (Edna) Miles, and the late Fred (Mary) Smielewski. Many years of service with First National Bank of Chicago. VisitationTuesday, April 23, 2019, from3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Funeral Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guest book atpalosgaidasfh.com.(708) 974-4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2019