Stephanie Sodoro
Sodoro, Stephanie Stephanie Josephine Sodoro nee Misko, Born on August 3, 1930, Affectionately known as "Babe" to those who knew and loved her. Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on July 23. Beloved wife to the late Tony, Loving Mother, grandmother and aunt. Stephanie worked at Hartney/Simon Oil for many years until she retired at the age of 78. She died as she lived, with dignity & grace. Her humor and loving heart will be remembered by all. Visitation is Sunday, July 26 from 12 noon until time of Service at 1 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th just west of Harlem). Please offer condolences on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
July 25, 2020
Rest in Peace Mom. Thank you for many happy memories. My condolences to the family.
Love Julie Moretti
Julie Moretti
Friend
