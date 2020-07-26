Stephanie Sodoro

Sodoro, Stephanie Stephanie Josephine Sodoro nee Misko, Born on August 3, 1930, Affectionately known as "Babe" to those who knew and loved her. Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on July 23. Beloved wife to the late Tony, Loving Mother, grandmother and aunt. Stephanie worked at Hartney/Simon Oil for many years until she retired at the age of 78. She died as she lived, with dignity & grace. Her humor and loving heart will be remembered by all. Visitation is Sunday, July 26 from 12 noon until time of Service at 1 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th just west of Harlem). Please offer condolences on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com