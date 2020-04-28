Stephanie Para
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Para, Stephanie M. (nee Borycko), longtime resident of Chicago, Garfield Ridge Community. Passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Para; loving mother of Lynn (Joseph) Zehnder; cherished sister of Alice (late Julius) Madej, the late Helen E. (late Edwin) Gottfried and the late Irene (late Charles) Squires, and sister-in-law of the late Raymond Cole; dear aunt of Charles (Jenny) Squires, Edwin (late Theresa) Gottfried, Richard ( Dawn) Madej, Sharon (Andreas) Jeninga, Connie (David) Yavitz and Karen Madej. Stephanie will be dearly missed by her many great-nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are private. Entombment Resurrection Community Mausoleum. A memorial Mass and a Celebration of Stephanie's life will be scheduled for a later date. Please remember Stephanie in your prayers. Please visit Stephanie's personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved