Para, Stephanie M. (nee Borycko), longtime resident of Chicago, Garfield Ridge Community. Passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Para; loving mother of Lynn (Joseph) Zehnder; cherished sister of Alice (late Julius) Madej, the late Helen E. (late Edwin) Gottfried and the late Irene (late Charles) Squires, and sister-in-law of the late Raymond Cole; dear aunt of Charles (Jenny) Squires, Edwin (late Theresa) Gottfried, Richard ( Dawn) Madej, Sharon (Andreas) Jeninga, Connie (David) Yavitz and Karen Madej. Stephanie will be dearly missed by her many great-nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are private. Entombment Resurrection Community Mausoleum. A memorial Mass and a Celebration of Stephanie's life will be scheduled for a later date. Please remember Stephanie in your prayers. Please visit Stephanie's personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 28, 2020.