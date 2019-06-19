|
|
Bibb, Stephanie L. Professor, daughter of the late Rosewell Bibb, Jr. and Frances Parks Bibb; beloved sister of Rosewell Bibb III and Jennifer B. (Harold) Taylor. Arrangements entrusted to Cage Memorial Chapel, 7651 S. Jeffery Blvd. Thursday, June 20, 2019, friends may call from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. at the chapel. Services are Friday, June 21, 2019, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 400 W. 95th Street, Chicago, IL. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral at 12:00 noon. Interment in Pennsylvania. Memorials to: Chicago State Foundation, 9501 S. King Drive/ADM 322, Chicago, IL 60628. Please memo the check 'Stephanie Bibb Scholarship Fund' or go to http://www.csu.edu. Then go to 'Ways to Give' section. 773-721-8900.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 19, 2019