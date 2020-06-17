Stella Olender

Olender, Stella Age 91. Loving wife of the late of John; beloved mother of the late Teresa, Conrad and Christine; devoted aunt of Alexandra Brzezinski and Wieslaw Olender; caring sister of the late Helen (Joseph) Brzezinski and Casimira Riechman; dear friend of many; Owner of the Cragin - Hanson Men's and Ladies Clothing Store. Member and Delegate Lodge 694 and Council 3 of The Polish National Alliance. Active Member of St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church. Longtime Supporter of Polish Organizations and causes. Funeral leaving from Pietryka Funeral Home, 5734 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago, Saturday, June 20th, 10:30 a.m. to Holy Trinity Church, 1118 N. Noble St, Chicago. Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. Visitation Friday, June 19th 2 9 p.m. Funeral mass will be streamed live at www.trojcowo.com Info. 773-889-0115 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.