Gnat, Stephen J. Age 90, of Cary, passed away June 3, 2019. He was born June 30, 1928, in Chicago, the son of Louis and Catherine Gnat. Stephen is survived by his children, Christine (Salvatore) Errera, Judy (Paul) Bouschard, Marianne (Joseph) Lurie, and Angela (James) Winstead; as well as 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Genevieve Gnat. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene V. Gnat. Stephen was very active at St. Peter and Paul Church, having been a reader and usher for over 20 years. There will be a visitation for Stephen on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Peter and Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary, followed by burial at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Memorials would be appreciated to St. Peter and Paul Church. For info, call (847) 639-3817 or visit kahlemoore.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 6, 2019