Age 52, a very loving dad, son, brother, uncle, great uncle, and great-great uncle from Lakemoor, formerly of Bensenville, peacefully departed us on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born on July 11, 1967, in Chicago, IL to Steve and Carole (Johnson) Schneider. Stefan graduated from Fenton High School in 1985. Above all, family was his number one priority. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing, visiting his cabin in Wisconsin, going to amusement parks, cooking, playing Boom Beach, and spur of the moment weekend road trips. He worked as a truck driver for Univar USA and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 705. Stefan is survived by his two daughters, Kaylee and Chloe Schneider; his parents, Steve and Carole; and his sister, Dawn; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony "Tony" Schneider. A future memorial service will be announced at a later time. Family and friends will be notified. Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Stefan on his tribute wall.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.