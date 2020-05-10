Stefan Schneider
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stefan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 52, a very loving dad, son, brother, uncle, great uncle, and great-great uncle from Lakemoor, formerly of Bensenville, peacefully departed us on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born on July 11, 1967, in Chicago, IL to Steve and Carole (Johnson) Schneider. Stefan graduated from Fenton High School in 1985. Above all, family was his number one priority. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing, visiting his cabin in Wisconsin, going to amusement parks, cooking, playing Boom Beach, and spur of the moment weekend road trips. He worked as a truck driver for Univar USA and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 705. Stefan is survived by his two daughters, Kaylee and Chloe Schneider; his parents, Steve and Carole; and his sister, Dawn; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony "Tony" Schneider. A future memorial service will be announced at a later time. Family and friends will be notified. Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Stefan on his tribute wall.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved