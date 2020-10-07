Cosmos, Stavroula
Stavroula Cosmos (nee Alexopoulos) 84 of Lemont and born in Strigou, Tegeas,
Arkadias, Greece, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 4th, 2020. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Thomas Cosmos for over 60 years. Dearest Mother of Kalliope "Peggy" (Andrew) Economos, and Basil "Bill" (Jeannie) Cosmos. Loving Yiayia of Ariana and Austin Economos, Tommy (Ashley) Cosmos, Victoria (George) Burdeaux, Michael, and Kristina Cosmos. Great-Grandmother to Anthony Cosmos and Jeffrey Burdeaux. Cherished daughter of the late Evangelos and late Eleni Alexopoulos. Dear Sister of the late Maria (late Nick) Katsoulis, the late Alexios (late Angeliki) Alexopoulos, Dimitrios (Olympia) Alexopoulos, the late Peter (Tina) Alexopoulos, the late Ioanna (late Eleuterios) Tsoukalas, and the late Gus (Helen) Alex. Dear Sister-in-law of the late Christos (Ioanna) Kosmopoulos, the late Kostas (late Barbara) Kosmopoulos, and the late Eleni (late Christos) Lambros. A loyal member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church and Philoptochos. She was fondly regarded within the Greek community and will be deeply missed by all. May Her Memory be Eternal! Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8th from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Interment Bethania Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Palos Hills. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc; handling all arrangements. For information please call 815/462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com
.
