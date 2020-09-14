Wietrzykowski, Stanley
Stanley Wietrzykowski; beloved husband of the late Loretta; loving father of of Larry (Stacey), Sandy (Butch) England, and Stan; cherished grandfather of Bryan, Sarah, Maxwell, Zachary, and Jacob; fond brother of the late Jean, late Harriet, late Mae, and the late Chester (Shirley); also loving uncle and friend of many.
Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, September 17, 2020, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Constance Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Info, 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
.
