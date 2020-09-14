1/
Stanley Wietrzykowski
Wietrzykowski, Stanley

Stanley Wietrzykowski; beloved husband of the late Loretta; loving father of of Larry (Stacey), Sandy (Butch) England, and Stan; cherished grandfather of Bryan, Sarah, Maxwell, Zachary, and Jacob; fond brother of the late Jean, late Harriet, late Mae, and the late Chester (Shirley); also loving uncle and friend of many.

Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, September 17, 2020, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Constance Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Info, 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
SEP
17
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Constance Church
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
September 14, 2020
September 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
September 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
