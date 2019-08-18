|
Pikul, Jr., Stanley J. "Chief" Stanley J. Pikul, Jr., age 81, a longtime Cicero, IL resident passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the home of his daughter. He was born March 29, 1938, in Chicago to the late Stanley, Sr. and Lottie (nee Rowinski) Pikul. Stanley proudly served as the Assistant Marshall of the Cicero Fire Dept. for many years. Beloved father of Wayne (Noina) Pikul, Shirley (James) Tagliere-Moore, Stanley (Susan) Pikul, and Richard (Patti) Pikul; devoted grandfather of Jennifer (Brandon) Briskin, Stephanie (Alfred) Alvarez, Jonathon Pikul; Melanie Tagliere (John), Mike (Tabbie) Tagliere, Nick (Brandi) Tagliere; Samantha (David) Ruhe and Billy Pikul; proud great-grandpa of Noah, Abel, Madison, Ruben, Alexis, Alyssa, Jonathan, Alexiana, Addisyn, Gianna, Logan, Juliana and another great-grandson, Nathan James, due later this year. Also surviving are a brother, Rich (Denice) Pikul; brother-in-laws, Ronald Ehardt and Leonard (Ruth) Rutka, retired Deputy Superintendent of the Cicero Police Department; former sister-in-law, Marie Pikul; nephews, Richard, Lt. Colonel Kenneth (Karen) Rutka, Jr. of the US Army, and Lt. Philip Rutka of the Cicero Fire Department, and nieces, Michelle and Valerie. He will also be missed by his best buddy, Ozzie, and many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Geraldine (nee Rutka); infant son, Robert Pikul; son-in-law, Fred Tagliere; infant twin great-grandsons, Nicholas and Andrew Tagliere; sister, Joanne Ehardt; brother-in-law, Ken Rutka, Sr.; niece, Jennifer Ehardt; and nephew, Christopher Rutka. Stan retired from the Cicero Fire Department in 1994 and relocated with Geraldine to Peoria, Arizona. He returned to Illinois this past March to be near family. He was a member of the ROMEO club and valued his friends there so much. He also enjoyed coffee with the guys and visiting the gym six days a week. Visitation for Stanley J. Pikul, Jr. will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, IL. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019