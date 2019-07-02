|
Kryk, Stanley W. "Oaks" Age 89, of Crown Point, Indiana, formerly of Chicago's Gage Park community. U.S. veteran of Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Ciston); devoted father of Karen (Mike) Yore and Scott (Rosemary); loving grandfather of Andy, Steve, Dana, and Renee; dearest friend of Mary E. Bocinsky. Thirty six years of service with GATX Terminals, Argo, Illinois. Visitation Friday, July 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Funeral Saturday, July 6, 2019, with a 10:30 a.m. service, at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at palosgaidasfh.com. (708) 974-4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 2, 2019