Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Stanley Kryk Obituary
Kryk, Stanley W. "Oaks" Age 89, of Crown Point, Indiana, formerly of Chicago's Gage Park community. U.S. veteran of Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Ciston); devoted father of Karen (Mike) Yore and Scott (Rosemary); loving grandfather of Andy, Steve, Dana, and Renee; dearest friend of Mary E. Bocinsky. Thirty six years of service with GATX Terminals, Argo, Illinois. Visitation Friday, July 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Funeral Saturday, July 6, 2019, with a 10:30 a.m. service, at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at palosgaidasfh.com. (708) 974-4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 2, 2019
