Kluck, Stanley Mark Age 82, returned to the Lord and the arms of his loving mother onMarch 21, 2019. BornNovember 24, 1936, to Harry and Francis (nee Osowski) Kluck, Stan was devoted to family and is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Bengt) Kluck-Nygren and Kim (Jim) Cortez; his grandchildren, Riley (Devan Scott) Nygren, James Keith Cortez, Kristine (Alex) Tracy, and his former wife and dear friend of many decades, Billie Jean (nee Harless) Lawson. His extended family included five siblings, Chester (Elvera) Kluck, Lawrence (Lynette) Kluck, Leonard (Rita) Kluck, Betty (Jack) Crawford, and Ceil (Ed) Novak; three half-siblings, Harold (Carol) Kluck, Clarence (Kathy) Kluck, and Maxine Kudronowicz; three beloved cousins, with whom he was raised, Dolores Kluck, Bernice (Eugene) Peplowski, and Edward Kluczykowski; and many treasured cousins and dear friends. Stan's second love was cars. Having spent his late teens drag racing through Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood, Stan had a special spot in his heart for cars that were fast and flashy. He especially liked convertibles, pick-up trucks, and his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Stan believed that a car's character should match its driver and, as soon as his daughters and grandchildren had their licenses, he made certain that each had a car that fit their personality and kept them safe. Despite being born in Wisconsin, Stan spent his life cheering on the Chicago Bears and looked forward to every season, no matter what the team's record had been the year before. Stan still loved Wisconsin and made frequent trips north to visit family or go fishing for muskie, walleye, bass, pike, and catfish. His daughters remember that he once put live catfish in the bathtub as a way of bringing a little of the North Woods home with him. They also remember being very thankful when the fish were relocated. Stan was a highly respected machinist for more than 50 years and began his career at Thermel Incorporated in Franklin Park. He retired from TEMPCO Electric Heater in Wood Dale, IL, a few months before his 81st birthday. Services are private. At Stan's request, those wishing to remember him are asked to celebrate his life by gathering with loved ones or donating to .