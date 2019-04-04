|
Iwanowski, Stanley W. Loving father of Mark (Karen) Iwanowski; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, the late John and Francis Iwanowski; and his siblings, the late John (Helen) Iwanowski, Bruno (Alice) Iwanowski, Chester (Ruby) Iwanowski, and Richard (Anne) Iwanowski. Stanley was a WWII United States Army veteran. He was a resident of Garfield Ridge for 60 years. Funeral Services will be held onSaturday,April 6, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60638, to St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church for Funeral Mass at 9:00 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held onFriday,April 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, please call(773) 586-7900or visitwww.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 4, 2019