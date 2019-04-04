Home

Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-7900
Stanley Iwanowski
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
8:30 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church
Iwanowski, Stanley W. Loving father of Mark (Karen) Iwanowski; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, the late John and Francis Iwanowski; and his siblings, the late John (Helen) Iwanowski, Bruno (Alice) Iwanowski, Chester (Ruby) Iwanowski, and Richard (Anne) Iwanowski. Stanley was a WWII United States Army veteran. He was a resident of Garfield Ridge for 60 years. Funeral Services will be held onSaturday,April 6, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60638, to St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church for Funeral Mass at 9:00 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held onFriday,April 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, please call(773) 586-7900or visitwww.ridgefh.com.
