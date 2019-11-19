|
|
Kaplan, Stanley David Stanley David Kaplan, age 93. Beloved husband of Bluma nee Missulawin. Loving father of Nicole Rosenberg (David), Peta Kaplan (Ben), Dina Kaplan (Mike) and Z"L Daniel Kaplan. Proud grandfather of Gili Rosenberg (Maya), Tal Rosenberg, Josh Pollack (Ana), Oren Pollack (Jessica), Adam Pollack, and Shani Kaplan-Golan. Cherished great grandfather of Neil and Kai. Dear brother of Renee Shamroth. Will always be remembered for his gentle spirit, kind heart, creativity, sharp mind, and ethical standards. Memorial donations can be made to New Israel Fund, PO Box 177, Lewiston, ME 04243-0177. For service and shiva information please look on our website, Chicago Jewish Funerals- Skokie Chapel, 847. 229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 19, 2019