|
|
Bucholc, Stanley Age 80. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Gumieniak); loving father of Jeffrey (Diane), James, and Jerry (Elizabeth); proud grandfather of Jessica, Tess, and Leo; dearest brother of Krystyna (the late Jan) Mielczarek and the late Jurek of Poland; fond uncle of nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Tuesday 10:15 a.m. to St. John Brebeuf Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 7, 2019