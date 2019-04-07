Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Stanley Bucholc
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:15 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
Stanley Bucholc


Stanley Bucholc Obituary
Bucholc, Stanley Age 80. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Gumieniak); loving father of Jeffrey (Diane), James, and Jerry (Elizabeth); proud grandfather of Jessica, Tess, and Leo; dearest brother of Krystyna (the late Jan) Mielczarek and the late Jurek of Poland; fond uncle of nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Tuesday 10:15 a.m. to St. John Brebeuf Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 7, 2019
