Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Fabian Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Sroka Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sroka Henry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sroka Henry Obituary
Sroka, Henry F., Jr., Beloved husband of the late Barbara; loving father of Kenneth (Theresa), John (Dianne), and the late Sandra Jankowski and Michael Sroka; dear grandfather of Kathleen, William, James, Brandon, Jake, Katie, and Jarrett; dearest great-grandfather of Julian, Henry, and Kendra; cherished brother of Michael, Ann, Shirley Murphy, David, and the late Janet Meadows; fond uncle and cousin of many. Visitation Monday, May 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd. (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Fabian Church. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info: call (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now