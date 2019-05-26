|
|
Sroka, Henry F., Jr., Beloved husband of the late Barbara; loving father of Kenneth (Theresa), John (Dianne), and the late Sandra Jankowski and Michael Sroka; dear grandfather of Kathleen, William, James, Brandon, Jake, Katie, and Jarrett; dearest great-grandfather of Julian, Henry, and Kendra; cherished brother of Michael, Ann, Shirley Murphy, David, and the late Janet Meadows; fond uncle and cousin of many. Visitation Monday, May 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd. (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Fabian Church. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info: call (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 26, 2019