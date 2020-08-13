1/
Sr. Augusta Mary Krueger
Krueger , Sr. Augusta Mary

Sr. Augusta Mary Krueger, SSJTOSF, 93, of Bartlett, passed away Monday, August 10. A 78 year member of SSJTOSF who will be dearly missed by the Sisters, she was an excellent homemaker who enjoyed baking for the Sisters and attending craft shows. Beloved daughter of the late Helen(nee Babczak) and the late Walter Krueger; dear sister of the late Helen Lukaszewski, the late Lucille Lesniewski, the late Herman and the late Walter Krueger; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, August 14 from 11:00am until time of service 12:30pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 S. Bartlett Rd.(at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph Third Order of St. Francis at www.ssj-tosf.org, appreciated. Info (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
