Emanuel Congregation
5959 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Emanuel Congregation
5959 N. Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL
View Map
Guttman, Sonya Kondritzer Beloved mother of Robert Guttman, Deborah Davis, Ann Guttman (Rick Ratner), and the late Peter Guttman; cherished grandmother of Isabelle, Marisol, Sandy, Martin (Annabelle), Lillian, Michael, and Benjamin. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Emanuel Congregation, 5959 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660. Refreshments following the service at the home of Deborah Davis, 1625 N. Campbell Avenue 2F, Chicago, IL 60647. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sonya's memory may be made to Planned Parenthood or the ACLU.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 23, 2019
