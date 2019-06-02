Home

Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Sonia Nisenbaum Obituary
Nisenbaum, Sonia (nee Sara Rivka Katz) Age 89, a Holocaust Survivor. Cherished and devoted wife of 64 years of the late Alan A. Nisenbaum; devoted mother of Linda (Harry) Zederman, Isabele Nisenbaum, and Judith (Dr. William) Levitan; proud grandmother of Deborah (Brian) Dann, Daniel (Diana) Zederman, Hartley (Dr. Kara Goldman) Nisenbaum, Carley (Joseph) Groobman-Abadi, Hayley Levitan, Ashley (fiance, Brett Kane) Levitan, and the late Ethan Levitan; cherished great-grandmother of Dylan and Addison Dann, Avery, Zoe, and Aiden Zederman, and Aviva, Hazel, and Elle Nisenbaum. Preceded in death by dear parents, Yedidiah and Leah Katz; two brothers; and two sisters. The family wishes to thank Sonia's special friend and caregiver, Maryisa. Sonia was the ultimate nurturing mother, providing love and food to everyone who walked through her door. Her youthful spirit found happiness and humor in the simple pleasures of life. She was always grateful for all of her blessings. Funeral service at 12 noon, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ethan Levitan Memorial Fund, c/o Congregation Beth Judea, 5304 RFD, Rte. 83 and Hill Top Rd., Long Grove, IL 60047, or IL Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Dr., Skokie, IL 60077 appreciated. Funeral information: (847) 256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 2, 2019
