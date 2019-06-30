Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Prale, Sol Sol Prale, 93, beloved husband of the late Ruth, nee Ross, and the late Alexandra, nee Janik. Loving father of Leah (the late Mark) Uhler, the late Paul, and Philip (Maureen). Dear grandfather of Louis, Robert, Ross, Naomi, Rachel, Isabel, and Paul. Cherished brother of the late Rochelle (the late Mitchell) Locks and Chana (the late Jerome) Reich. Graveside service Monday, 2PM at Waldheim Cemetery (Gate 204, Harlem Avenue Entrance), Forest Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to an organization of your own choosing. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 30, 2019
