Slomka CSFN, S.M. Stella Louise Stanislawa, was called home to God on May 16, 2020, at the age of 99. Member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the past 83 years. Beloved daughter of the late John and the late Antonina (nee Sledzinska). Loving sister of the late Vladimar (late Mabel), the late Sister Clotilde CSFN, late Frances (late George) Konkel. Dearest aunt of Patricia (Robert) Kertz, Nancy Ulaszek, Robert (Rhonda) Konkel as well as great nieces and nephews. Sister Stella Louise ministered in health care for over fifty years. A number of years Texas, but mainly in Chicago at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital where she served as Administrator/CEO for forty years. The interment will be private in keeping with current health and safety guidelines of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth - Holy Family Province. To share your messages of remembrance, please visit our Message of Remembrance page www.nazarethcsfn.org. A Memorial Mass for Sister Stella Louise will be held at a future date. If you would like us to notify you of the date and time of the Memorial Mass for Sister Stella Louise please email your name and contact information to info@nazarethcsfn.org. Memorials to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 18, 2020.