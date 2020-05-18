S.M. Stella Louise Slomka CSFN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share S.M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Slomka CSFN, S.M. Stella Louise Stanislawa, was called home to God on May 16, 2020, at the age of 99. Member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the past 83 years. Beloved daughter of the late John and the late Antonina (nee Sledzinska). Loving sister of the late Vladimar (late Mabel), the late Sister Clotilde CSFN, late Frances (late George) Konkel. Dearest aunt of Patricia (Robert) Kertz, Nancy Ulaszek, Robert (Rhonda) Konkel as well as great nieces and nephews. Sister Stella Louise ministered in health care for over fifty years. A number of years Texas, but mainly in Chicago at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital where she served as Administrator/CEO for forty years. The interment will be private in keeping with current health and safety guidelines of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth - Holy Family Province. To share your messages of remembrance, please visit our Message of Remembrance page www.nazarethcsfn.org. A Memorial Mass for Sister Stella Louise will be held at a future date. If you would like us to notify you of the date and time of the Memorial Mass for Sister Stella Louise please email your name and contact information to info@nazarethcsfn.org. Memorials to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home, (312) 666-2673, www.cruz-sojkafh.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home - Chicago
1427 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
312-666-2673
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved