|
|
Panozzo, Silvio Age 78. Longtime Crown Point resident, formerly of Chicago Heights and Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Native of Zugliano, Prov. Vicenza, Italy. C.V.S. High School graduate. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired Carpenter for the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), 2006. Proud member of the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Local 1027. Husband of 46 years to the late Karan L. (nee Hammergren); father of John (Stephen), Bob, and Michael (Roxy) Panozzo; son of the late Virgina (nee Scandian) and John Arthur Panozzo; brother of Anthony (Fern), Emily, Livia, Flavia, and Ennio (Carol) Panozzo, Rosalina (Anthony) Maro, and the late Giselda Panozzo. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14thSt. (U.S. Rt. 30, three blocks east of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights, onThursday, April 4, 2019,from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral servicesFridaymorning, April 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth.(708) 481-9230or panozzobros.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 3, 2019