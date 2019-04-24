|
|
Garland, Sidney Sidney Garland, age 85, beloved husband of 56 years and best friend of Gayle (nee Bernard); loving father of Jody and Adam (Debby) Garland;proud Papa of Paige, Perri, Jordan, and Alec; treasured brother of Barbara (Alexander) Polikoff;dear uncle and friend. Chapel Service at 12:15 p.m.on Thursday, April 25, 2019,at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights.Interment Shalom Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tree House Humane Society (treehouseanimals.org).For information or to leave condolences, call(847) 255-3520.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 24, 2019