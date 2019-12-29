|
|
Feldman, M.D., Sidney Sidney Feldman, M.D. was in private practice in internal medicine and on staff at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for 50 years. With no intention of retiring, he continued to make rounds at IMMC, care for patients, tell jokes, and teach until the age of 80, when he suffered multiple organ failure. With his extraordinary will to live, supported by outstanding medical care of IMMC staff, he battled - rebounding again and again for over four years. Dr. Feldman was devoted to his family, friends, and patients; and admired and respected by them as well as his colleagues and trainees. We will miss his sparkle, wit, and intellect; his incredible knowledge of history; and his commitment to social service, caring for patients from all walks of life. A graduate of University of Chicago and University of Chicago Medical School, Sid was the devoted son of the late Henry and Dorothy Feldman, cherished son-in-law of the late Maurice and Tillie Schneiderman, beloved husband for 56 years of Rhoda, dear brother of Gilbert (late Ruth) Feldman, loving father of Howard Feldman, Judith (David Belofsky) Feldman, and the late Dr. Gregory Feldman; adored papa of Ariel, Samantha, Shelby and Geoffrey; dear brother-in-law of Irwin (Gail) Schneiderman; treasured uncle of Dr. Laura (Dr.Benjamin Friedman) Schneiderman, Steven (Dr. Nicole) Schneiderman, Laurie (Steve Gilles) Feldman, Heidi (Kevin Delgado) Feldman, and Steve Feldman. Service Monday, December 30, 10:30 a.m. at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago. Interment Memorial Park, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Medical Missions for Children (www.mmfc.org; 100 Cummings Center, Suite 128-G, Beverly, MA 01915; please specify "Greg Feldman Memorial Mission to Rwanda"); to Stanford University Greg Feldman BIL Fund (makeagift.stanford.edu or 866-543-0243; please specify "Stanford General Surgery Residency Greg Feldman Balance in Life Fund"); or to Anshe Emet Synagogue. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com, (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 29, 2019