Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shirleyann F. Chiarelli's residence
Dolton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirleyann Chiarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirleyann F. Chiarelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirleyann F. Chiarelli Obituary
Chiarelli, Shirleyann F. (nee Langusch) Age 78, of Dolton, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home of natural causes. Beloved mother of Margieann (Terance) Janiak; beloved grandmother of Jaclyn (Brandon) Parks and beloved great-grandmother of Nicholas Hunter, Jr., all of Tullahoma, TN. Other surviving family members are her brother, Thomas (Carol) Langusch of Oak Forest, IL and sister, Dianne Gittings of Tinley Park, IL. Loving daughter of Paul R. Langusch, Sr. and Eleanore (nee Schultze), both deceased. A Celebration of her life will be held at her residence in Dolton on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral will be a private family matter at a later time. For more information, please phone (615) 417-2796.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.