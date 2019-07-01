|
Chiarelli, Shirleyann F. (nee Langusch) Age 78, of Dolton, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home of natural causes. Beloved mother of Margieann (Terance) Janiak; beloved grandmother of Jaclyn (Brandon) Parks and beloved great-grandmother of Nicholas Hunter, Jr., all of Tullahoma, TN. Other surviving family members are her brother, Thomas (Carol) Langusch of Oak Forest, IL and sister, Dianne Gittings of Tinley Park, IL. Loving daughter of Paul R. Langusch, Sr. and Eleanore (nee Schultze), both deceased. A Celebration of her life will be held at her residence in Dolton on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral will be a private family matter at a later time. For more information, please phone (615) 417-2796.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 1, 2019