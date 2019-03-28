Specht, Shirley Mae (nee Dyckman) Age 89, longtime resident of Country Club Hills for 49 years, passed away on March 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Specht; son, Rodney; and granddaughter, Amanda Pruenda; loving mother of Richard, Ronald (Virginia), Randall (Sheila), Reid (Marylynn), Renee (Patrick) Normoyle, Raymond (the late Allison), Roger (Deanna), and Rachael (Brian) Jensen; proud grandmother of 17; cherished great-grandmother of 27; and many step-grandchildren; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; dearest friend of Mrs. Palm. Shirley had a fond gift of gathering all her family members at her home every Christmas, cooking and baking up a storm. She loved reading and crocheting, gifting everyone with one of her beautiful afghans. Shirley will be missed by the many friends and family of her bunco club. Deeply loved, she will be tremendously missed by all who knew her. Visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest, where the Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be made to Vitas Hospice, 8525 W. 183rd St., Tinley Park, IL 60487. For information: (708) 687-2990. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary