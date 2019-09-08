Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Shirley Sears Obituary
Sears, Shirley J. (nee Orr) Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Lee A. Sears; loving mother of Kathy (Jim) Yursis, Bill (Linda) Sears and Michael (Lisa) Sears; cherished grandmother of Wendy (Scott) Schultz, Kevin (Holly) Sears, Michelle (Mark) Conard, Kyle (Josie) Sears, Brendan Sears, Kameron (Lauren) Sears, Daniel (Lauren) Sears, William Sears and Aidan Sears; proud great-grandmother of ten; devoted daughter of the late Frank and Helen Orr; dear sister of the late Helen (Fred) Aubin, Frank (Florence, Margaret) Orr and Jack (Charlotte) Orr; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Our Lady of Loretto Church, 8925 S. Kostner Ave., in Hometown for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Shirley was a longtime resident of Hometown and parishioner of Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church. Shirley was a current member of the Hometown Library Board, former Oak Lawn High School District 229 school board member and volunteered with many local organizations. Memorial donations may be made to the Hometown Ladwig Library, 4331 Southwest Highway, Hometown, Illinois 60456, in Shirley's name and would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com, 708-425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 8, 2019
