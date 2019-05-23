Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Schmeltzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Schmeltzer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Schmeltzer Obituary
Schmeltzer, Shirley J. (nee Moore) Age 85, born into Eternal Life on May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John H. Schmeltzer; loving mother of Jean (Arthur) Schmid, and John M. Schmeltzer; proud grandma of Alex, Andrew, and the late Eric Schmid; dear sister of the late June (Joe) Ozga; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of Christ the King T.W.L. and C.K. Parish Lady Money Counters. Visitation Thursday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Friday morning for visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to the Eric A. Schmid Memorial Fund or The Service Dog Project, 37 Boxford Rd., Ipswich, MA 01938 are most appreciated. Funeral info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now