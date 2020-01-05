Home

Pendl, Shirley M. 92, of Downers Grove, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert A. Pendl; loving mother of Janis (Robert) Ceci, Linda (Mark) Mlyniec, Edmund (Jeanette) Riley and Mary (Mike Jopek) Griffing; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020
