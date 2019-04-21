|
Chesny, Shirley N. (nee Bublitz) Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas; loving mother of Shirley (the late Kenneth) Harris and Kathy (the late Lee) Strejc; cherished grandmother of Heather, Eric, Kayla, Joseph, Megan, Adam, Isaac and Jacob; great-grandmother of eight. Dear sister of Diana Buono, Richard Bublitz and the late William, Lois, Rodney and Melvin. Dear aunt and friend of many. Visitation Monday, 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norridge. Service 11:00 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Garden West Cemetery. Please omit flowers. 708-343-6161.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2019