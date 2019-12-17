|
|
Mosky, Shirley Ellis Age 92, passed away peacefully of natural causes at her residence in Northbrook, Illinois, on December 16, 2019. Born April 1, 1927, in Chicago to Peter Paul Ellis and Rachel Glick, she displayed artistic talent from a young age. At 13, Shirley met the love of her life, Herbert Mosky, at Woodlawn Hall, a Chicago Home for Jewish Orphans, where they spent their teenage years. A decorated Marine, Herb was determined to survive World War II so he could return home to marry "the only girl" for him. Shirley was awarded a scholarship at the Art Institute of Chicago where she studied, taught and pursued art. Shirley and Herbie were a committed team in raising their four children and running a successful retail business and real estate ventures. Famous for creating intricate and colorful Easter baskets, she loved the accolades she received for her culinary and hospitality talents - and cherished doing art projects with her grandchildren. To further their educations and careers, Herb and Shirley spent time in Chicago; Washington, DC; Tucson, Arizona; and Joliet, Illinois. Their final move in 1967 was to Glenview, Illinois where they spent the remainder of their years together. After 67 years of marriage, Herb preceded Shirley in death in 2013. Although Shirley's heart was broken after losing Herb, she was fortified by the love and support of her family, taking vacations and cruises with her daughter, Sherie, and continuing her artistic endeavors. Shirley will be fondly remembered for her incredible sweetness and stellar devotion to her husband, four children, four grandchildren and extended family members. Loving mother to Raye Ellyn (Bill) Martineau, Janis (late Paul Kornelli) Mosky, Sherie (Phil) Kahn and Robert (Joanie Bayhack) Mosky; caring mother-in-law of Leslie Bull; adored grandmother of Morgan (Adam McElhinney) and Max Mosky, Aaron Kahn and the late Remi Martineau. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held graveside at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Lawns Cemetery, 3100 Shermer Road, Northbrook, Illinois 60062. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 17, 2019