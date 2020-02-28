|
Maciuszek, Shirley Ann (nee Del Vicario) Age 84, born in Chicago, at rest on December 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Maciuszek, daughter of the late Leonard and Marie (Corso) Del Vicario, loving Mother of June Ann (Phillip) Johnson, Joseph (Claudia) Maciuszek, April Englehart and Kimberly (Nick) Strickler. Grandmother to Cori (Johnson) Stankowicz, Bryan Johnson, Ann Marie (Chris) Krutzler, Brooke (Jim) O'Neill, Christopher, Aubrey, Terri, Jimmy, and Billy. Great-Grandmother to Kayla, Maddy, Anthony, Luke, Penny, Sophia, Zoe, Ivy, Savannah, Samantha, Christopher, and Jacob. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 28, 2020