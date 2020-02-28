Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Maciuszek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Maciuszek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Maciuszek Obituary
Maciuszek, Shirley Ann (nee Del Vicario) Age 84, born in Chicago, at rest on December 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Maciuszek, daughter of the late Leonard and Marie (Corso) Del Vicario, loving Mother of June Ann (Phillip) Johnson, Joseph (Claudia) Maciuszek, April Englehart and Kimberly (Nick) Strickler. Grandmother to Cori (Johnson) Stankowicz, Bryan Johnson, Ann Marie (Chris) Krutzler, Brooke (Jim) O'Neill, Christopher, Aubrey, Terri, Jimmy, and Billy. Great-Grandmother to Kayla, Maddy, Anthony, Luke, Penny, Sophia, Zoe, Ivy, Savannah, Samantha, Christopher, and Jacob. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -