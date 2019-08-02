Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Shirley Linn

Shirley Linn Obituary
Linn, Shirley Shirley Linn, nee Lebedow, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Samuel. Loving mother of Dr. Edward (Barbara) Linn and the late Lawrence "Larry" Linn. Proud grandmother of Stephanie Linn (Dr. Seth Krantz) and Robin Linn (Jason) Saldanha. Cherished great-grandmother of Samuel, Jacob, Ellie and Max. Dear sister of Miriam Chaplik Prober and Aaron (Madeleine) Lebedow. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Temple service Friday, 10:00 AM at Beth Emet The Free Synagogue, 1224 Dempster Street., Evanston. Interment Westlawn, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to ORT America, www.ortchicago org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2019
