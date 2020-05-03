Kohnke, Shirley (nee Eichelman),of Schiller Park, age 92, at rest on May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert H. Kohnke.Loving mother of Sharan (Stan) Fouch. Dear grandmother of Scott (Allyson) Ostriker and Kim (Erik) Dilling. Great grandmother of Cooper, Anya, Jacob, Marissa and Jack. Dear sister of the late Charlotte Buck and fond aunt and friend of many. Private burial will take place next to her late husband Albert at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, Il. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Arrangements by Cumberland Chapels, Norridge, Il. Info. www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.