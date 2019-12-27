Home

Hoisek, Shirley J. Shirley J. Hoisek (nee There's), age 81, devoted daughter of the late William and Caroline There's; dear wife of the late Daniel Weinert; cherished mother of Kenny (Lee), Keith (Gail), Tammy Zebrauskas, the late Susan, Kevin and Sharon Ann; loving grandma of Christina (Jacob), Chyanne and Cody; dearest great-grandma of Orren, Ronen, Aiden, Izzie and Aven; kind sister of Bobby, Jean, the late Betty and Sharon; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: (708) 429-3200. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 27, 2019
