1/
Shirley I. Scuito
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scuito , Shirley I.

Shirley I. Scuito (nee Williams), age 79 of Lockport, IL. formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Ann Gardiner, Jacalyn (Edward) Tylka, Mary (Alan) Purcell, Carmen (Samantha), Anthony (Dawn). Devoted Gram of Veronica, Kari, Adam, Danny, Carmen, Dexter, Samantha, Frankie, Hannah, Hayden and Joshua. Cherished GiGi to Christian, Bryce, Mason & Jax. Twin Sister of Carol DiIacova and sister in law of Elaine Scuito and Frank Scuito. Dearest aunt, cousin and loyal friend to many. Visitation Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60638 (corner of Archer & Natoma). Continued visitation on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Church, 401 Brassel St., Lockport, IL. The mass will be live streamed at the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/RidgeFuneral/. Interment to follow at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, IL. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. For more information please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com. (Edward A. Tylka, Manager/Director).

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
7735867900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved