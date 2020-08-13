Scuito , Shirley I.
Shirley I. Scuito (nee Williams), age 79 of Lockport, IL. formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Ann Gardiner, Jacalyn (Edward) Tylka, Mary (Alan) Purcell, Carmen (Samantha), Anthony (Dawn). Devoted Gram of Veronica, Kari, Adam, Danny, Carmen, Dexter, Samantha, Frankie, Hannah, Hayden and Joshua. Cherished GiGi to Christian, Bryce, Mason & Jax. Twin Sister of Carol DiIacova and sister in law of Elaine Scuito and Frank Scuito. Dearest aunt, cousin and loyal friend to many. Visitation Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60638 (corner of Archer & Natoma). Continued visitation on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Church, 401 Brassel St., Lockport, IL. The mass will be live streamed at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/RidgeFuneral/
. Interment to follow at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, IL. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. For more information please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com
. (Edward A. Tylka, Manager/Director).
