Stein, Shirley H. Shirley H. Stein. Beloved wife of the late Daniel "Done" Stein. Mother of Susie, Caryn (Stephen) Robin, and Carey (Seena) Stein. Beloved Bubbie of Tracey (Sean) Felter, Allison, and Amy. Cherished great-grandmother of Jacob and Olivia. Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to , . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2019
