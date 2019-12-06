|
Shirley H. Stein. Beloved wife of the late Daniel "Done" Stein. Mother of Susie, Caryn (Stephen) Robin, and Carey (Seena) Stein. Beloved Bubbie of Tracey (Sean) Felter, Allison, and Amy. Cherished great-grandmother of Jacob and Olivia. Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2019