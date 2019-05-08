Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Wolf, Shirley E. Shirley E. Wolf, nee Zenziper, age 80. Beloved wife of the late Jerome. Loving mother of Beth (Ted) Pickus and Ross (Faye) Feldstein. Proud grandmother of Zachary, Dylan, Noah and Lily, Joel and Eli. Dear sister of Rosalyn (the late Robert) Grossman and Warren (Susan) Zenziper. She will be greatly missed by her friend Denys Ivasiv and many nieces and nephews. Services Thursday 10 AM at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 North Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019
