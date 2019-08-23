Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Diamond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Diamond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Diamond Obituary
Diamond, Shirley (nee Ziegelman) 90, beloved wife of the late Joseph Schrebnick and the late Joseph Diamond; loving mother of Steve Schrebnick; cherished grandmother of Jeremy and Elina Schrebnick; caring stepmother of Bruce (Karen) Diamond and Paula Diamond; adored step-grandmother of Stuart Diamond, Dayna Diamond, Kim and Kelly; treasured sister, cousin and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Private Funeral Services have been held. For information, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now