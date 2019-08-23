|
Diamond, Shirley (nee Ziegelman) 90, beloved wife of the late Joseph Schrebnick and the late Joseph Diamond; loving mother of Steve Schrebnick; cherished grandmother of Jeremy and Elina Schrebnick; caring stepmother of Bruce (Karen) Diamond and Paula Diamond; adored step-grandmother of Stuart Diamond, Dayna Diamond, Kim and Kelly; treasured sister, cousin and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Private Funeral Services have been held. For information, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 23, 2019