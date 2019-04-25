|
Conners, Shirley (nee Flanagan) Age 94, April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard R. "Rick" Conners; loving mother of Richard (the late Sandra), William, and Daniel Conners; dear grandmother of Cara (Tony) Zeller, Joseph (Emily), Guy, Harrison (Michelle), and Sean Conners; great-grandmother of Aiyla, William, and Nadia Zeller; sister of Joan (Don) Butzen, the late Helen Mary (the late Robert) Shea, and the late Evelyn (the late George) Horne; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Thomas More Church, 81st St. at California Ave., Chicago, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Requiem Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arts of Life, 2010 W. Carroll St., Chicago, IL 60612. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info: (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
