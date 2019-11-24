|
|
Berliner, Shirley Shirley Berliner, 94. Devoted and beloved mother of Paul Berliner. Dear sister of Gene (the late Dorothy) Maril. Cherished aunt of Miriam (Paul) Manno, Steve Maril, Eve (Fiance Ron Weiner) Dolsen and Nancy (Dan) Lucas. Will be missed by her adoring care giver, Archangel Martinez. Memorial service Tuesday, 3 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2019