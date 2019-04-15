|
|
Barrett, Shirley J. (nee Richardson) age 77. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack"; devoted mother of Norreen (the late Garry) Knight, Debra Barrett, Linda (Rich) Jasutis, Karen (Steve) Markulin, Diane Jurs, Sherri (Tom) Johns, Joseph (Carla) and the late Kathleen (Johnny) Lindsey; loving grandmother of 23 and great-grandmother of 28; dear sister of Linda (Mike) Gorman; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service with First Chicago Bank and member of Knights of Columbus Women's Auxilary #1135. Visitation Thursday, 3-9 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Friday, 11 a.m. service at the funeral home. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook at www.palosgaidasfh.com(708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 15, 2019