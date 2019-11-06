Home

Wollschlager Funeral Home
3604 S Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60609
(773) 523-0196
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Parish (St. Maurice location)
36th and Hoyne Ave
View Map
Antczak, Shirley Marie (nee Johnson), age 64, passed away on October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph R. Antczak; loving daughter of Joan and the late Charles Johnson; dear sister of Joan (John) Antczak; devoted niece of the late Gertrude (George) Sladetz, Teri (Gino) Mierzwa, late Bud (the late Evon) Ott, and the late Evelyn (the late Joe) Derro; fond aunt and godmother of Paula Antczak, George T. Patterson, George Wayne Patterson, and Kyle Patterson; dear cousin of Sandy Patterson, George Joseph Sladetz, Kenny Ott, Debbie Dunn and other numerous family members and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish (St. Maurice location), 36th and Hoyne Ave. Arrangements entrusted to Wollschlager Funeral Home. 3604 S. Hoyne Ave., 773-523-0196.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2019
