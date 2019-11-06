|
Antczak, Shirley Marie (nee Johnson), age 64, passed away on October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph R. Antczak; loving daughter of Joan and the late Charles Johnson; dear sister of Joan (John) Antczak; devoted niece of the late Gertrude (George) Sladetz, Teri (Gino) Mierzwa, late Bud (the late Evon) Ott, and the late Evelyn (the late Joe) Derro; fond aunt and godmother of Paula Antczak, George T. Patterson, George Wayne Patterson, and Kyle Patterson; dear cousin of Sandy Patterson, George Joseph Sladetz, Kenny Ott, Debbie Dunn and other numerous family members and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish (St. Maurice location), 36th and Hoyne Ave. Arrangements entrusted to Wollschlager Funeral Home. 3604 S. Hoyne Ave., 773-523-0196.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2019