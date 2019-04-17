|
|
Bruckman, Sheryl M. (nee Gordon) Age 70, beloved wife and best friend of Barry for 52 wonderful years; loving mother of Jason (Shauna) Bruckman and Blaire (Mike) Peroff; cherished Grammy of Ethan and Andrew Bruckman and Madelyn and Jude Peroff; devoted daughter of the late Sylvia and David Gordon; dear sister of Mickey Kaz and Irwin Gordon (Pam Fertel); adored sister-in-law of Sheila (Bob) Lewis and Phillip Bruckman; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Chapel service Thursday 2:30 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orphans of the Storm, www.orphansofthestorm.org and the Anti-Cruelty Society, www.anticruelty.org. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019